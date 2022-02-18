USFL will hold a 35-round player draft next week, with a position-specific approach

Getty Images

They have team names. They have coaches. They have stadiums. They have uniforms. Now, they need players.

Next week, the eight teams of USFL 2.0 will conduct a 35-round draft aimed at filling up the rosters. The format will unfold by position, with quarterbacks being selected in round one, edge rushers and defensive ends chosen in rounds two through four, offensive tackles taken in rounds five through seven, cornerbacks picked in rounds eight through 11, and quarterbacks again coming off the board in round 12.

The league will use a modified snake system, with the Michigan Panthers (coached by Jeff Fisher) holding the first overall pick.

It starts on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. CT, with the first 12 rounds. Teams will have two minutes to choose. Day Two begins the next morning, at 9:00 a.m. CT, with 90 seconds for rounds 13 through 23.

Rounds 13 through 17 will focus on receivers, rounds 18 and 19 will be devoted to safeties. Round 20 is the center round. Inside linebackers will be selected in round 21, and guards will go in rounds 22 and 23.

The window shrinks to 60 seconds for rounds 24-26 (nose tackle/defensive tackle), rounds 27-28 (running back/fullback), rounds 29-31 (outside linebacker), round 32 (kicker), round 33 (punter), round 34 (tight end/H-back), and round 35 (long snapper).

On March 10, the USFL will conduct a 10-round supplemental draft, adding 80 more players to the eight rosters.

The draft pool consists of more than 450 players who have signed contracts to play in the USFL. After the supplemental draft, teams will have 45 players each. At the start of the season, the franchises will have 38 active players and a seven-man practice squad.