Bruce Arians not happy with report of rift with Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2022, 6:40 PM EST
New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

If you believe the rumors that have been making the rounds, Bruce Arians managed to do in only two years what it took Bill Belichick two decades to accomplish. And Arians doesn’t appreciate talk of a rift between himself and retired (for now) quarterback Tom Brady.

Former NFL lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who made waves on Friday by tweeting a phony story about Patrick Mahomes that someone had been sending to multiple media members in the hopes of getting someone to bite, also tweeted that Arians had a habit of showing up after rehabbing a partially torn Achilles tendon in the morning and taking “the red pen” to the game plan that had been developed by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady, and that the two men “felt undermined, there was tension.”

In comments made to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians called the report “such bullshit.” Arians added that it “pisses me off,” noting that Leftwich “could corroborate this, too.”

Arians quibbled with some of Ohrnberger’s details, and Arians denied that the coach interferes with the game planning.

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,” Arians told Stroud. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. . . . I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.”

Arians also opted to challenge the literal terms used by Ohrnberger, saying that Arians never used a red pen on any game plan. “I never heard of that one,” Arians told Stroud. “That was the best one ever. That’s pretty graphic to not know what the fuck you’re talking about.”

In fairness to Ohrnberger, he likely wasn’t literally referring to the use of a red pen. It’s a figure of speech, and it’s kind of amazing that, in nearly 70 years on earth, Arians had never heard it before.

Regardless of why it happened, Brady is retired. Sort of. And if/when the Buccaneers make a major investment in a veteran replacement, it will be very difficult for the Buccaneers to re-embrace Brady if he decides to return. They’ll have to cut him or trade him.

Nothing Arians says changes that. If anything, it seems as if he’s maybe protesting a little too much.

12 responses to “Bruce Arians not happy with report of rift with Tom Brady

  1. Poor Bruce. Never did anything wrong as the greatest coat tail rider in NFl mmL history.

    He’s a fraud and always was.

  3. People in Southern California know that Ohrnberger does a weekend radio show with Steve Hartman who is one of the biggest muckrakers and rumor spreaders in the media.
    Hartman loves to put garbage into the ether.

  6. Arians is nothing wiehout Beady. Just a mediocre lifer. He’ll go back to rthat without him

  7. Bruce Arian always tried to prove that his “no risk no biscuit” system could win SB.

    The game plan for NFCCG against Packers was just an example, which almost backfired. Brady never played like that when leading big, and without the 52 yards catch by Godwin, Bucs might have lost the game.

  9. Arians is a buffoon. Too bad his security blanket (Brady) is gone. He’ll now be exposed again as a mediocre coach.

  11. William Lee says:
    February 19, 2022 at 7:08 pm
    Bruce Arian always tried to prove that his “no risk no biscuit” system could win SB.

    The game plan for NFCCG against Packers was just an example, which almost backfired. Brady never played like that when leading big, and without the 52 yards catch by Godwin, Bucs might have lost the game.

    4 2 Rate This

    —————-

    Brady was awful in that gamw with 3 INTS. Only rpad qb in a conf title game have ever been so bad and gone onto to win the title game and a sb:

    Russell Wilson had 4, but at home in the 2014 title game. Brady had 3 on the road, the only qb to ever do that and luckily
    win.That’s how rare it is.

    He was awful. It was like it was 2011 all over again.

