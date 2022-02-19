Charley Taylor dies at 80

Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor has died at the age of 80.

The Washington Commanders announced Taylor’s death on Saturday. Taylor spent his entire 14-year career playing running back and wide receiver for Washington.

Taylor was the third overall pick of the 1964 draft after leaving Arizona State and he posted 1,569 yards from scrimmage during his rookie season. He was the Associated Press rookie of the year that season and made the first of his eight Pro Bowls

Taylor would lead the league in receptions twice and make first-team All-Pro once during his playing career. After retiring, Taylor spent 13 years as the team’s wide receivers coach.

He caught 649 passes for 9,110 yards and 79 touchdowns with Washington. He’s second in franchise history in catches and yards and has the most receiving touchdowns in club history. Taylor also ran 442 times for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns overall, and all that production helped make him part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 1984.

Our condolences go out to Taylor’s family, friends and loved ones on their loss.