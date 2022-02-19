DK Metcalf claims he’s serious about trying to run in the Olympics in 2024

Getty Images

Last offseason Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf ran against some elite track stars in a USA Track & Field meet. And Metcalf says that one run was just the beginning.

Metcalf says he wants to make the U.S. Olympic team in 2024.

“I’m not just running just to run. I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” Metcalf told Taylor Rooks.

Metcalf said this offseason’s priority is rehabbing from an injury, but in 2023 he wants to take track seriously and see what he can do in 2024.

“I’m in a boot right now so I can’t do too much, but next year I’ll start back training for it,” Metcalf said. “In 2024 you’ll see me again.”

Realistically, the chances of Metcalf making the U.S. Olympic team are approximately zero. Although he ran a respectable 10.36-second 100-meter dash in last year’s race, that was still a last-place finish. He’s a phenomenal athlete, but he’s not an Olympic-level sprinter.