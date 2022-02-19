Doug Pederson: You see flashes of talent here, but there has to be consistency

Getty Images

The Jaguars finished with the league’s worst record for the second straight year, which gives their new head coach Doug Pederson nowhere to go but up in his first season with the team.

During a press conference on Friday, Pederson said he thinks that the roster that’s produced four wins over the last two years has some talent to offer his bid to improve the team’s position in the standings. He stressed the need for that talent to show up on a weekly basis if the team is going to begin building their way to success.

“I see talent, honestly,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “Is it perfect? No. You see flashes. You see the offense taking strides throughout the course of the year. You see the defense making those strides. Now, it’s about, ‘We’ve got to be consistent every week.’ There has to be consistency. There has to be ownership with that. We’re going to add talent. We’re going to add competition. We’re going to bring value to the roster. Every team does that. We’re no exception to that. But I see talent here.”

When Pederson got the job in Jacksonville, he said that it would not be an overnight fix and he reiterated that on Friday while discussing a young roster that had its growth stunted by the debacle of Urban Meyer’s brief run as the team’s head coach. Getting that process back on track will be vital to Pederson’s chances of turning things around for the Jaguars.