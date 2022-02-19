Eric Weddle to become high school football coach in San Diego

Getty Images

Eric Weddle‘s playing career is finished. The Rams safety announced his second retirement from the NFL after Super Bowl LVI. But Weddle’s coaching career is just beginning.

He will become the head coach at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego at the end of the 2022 season, the school announced on social media Saturday. Tristan McCoy is retiring as the school’s head coach after his 12th season at the helm but will remain on staff to assist Weddle.

Weddle will join the staff for this season to learn the ropes from McCoy, who is 73-52 with a CIF Championship in 2015.

Weddle, 37, hadn’t played since 2019 when the Rams called him out of retirement for the postseason after Jordan Fuller went on injured reserve. Weddle played all four postseason games and made two starts, seeing action on 192 defensive snaps.

He played every snap in the Super Bowl despite tearing a pectoral muscle during the game.