Giants hire Angela Baker as assistant coach

For the second time since becoming the Giants’ head coach last month, Brian Daboll has added a woman to his staff.

Daboll hired Angela Baker as an offensive quality control coach, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Baker’s hiring comes after Daboll hired Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. Young and Baker are the first two women the Giants have had on their coaching staffs. The Giants hired Hannah Burnett in 2020 as the first woman on their scouting staff.

In 2015, Jen Welter became the first female coach in NFL history when she got a job on the Cardinals’ staff. In 2021 there were 12 women on NFL coaching staffs, and when all coaching staffs are set for 2022 there will likely be more female coaches in the league than ever before.