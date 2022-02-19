If NFL doesn’t tweak postseason OT now, will it ever?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 19, 2022, 11:23 AM EST
Last November, Bob Costas warned the NFL to change its unfair overtime procedures before a team gets screwed by losing the coin toss in the Super Bowl. While that didn’t happen last Sunday (overtime seemed inevitable until Cincinnati’s final drive suddenly petered out), the NFL’s current rules marred the epic Bills-Chiefs divisional round game.

“Just play defense” doesn’t have the same appeal it once did, especially not in a game during which the offenses were unstoppable. Even the spot-and-choose alternative would have short-circuited at Arrowhead Stadium on that remarkable Sunday night nearly four weeks ago. If the Bills had specified that the first drive of overtime would start on the one-yard line, the Chiefs would have gladly taken possession 99 yards from pay dirt — and likely would have scored a touchdown on the opening drive.

Costas, in November, renewed his argument that, for the postseason, each team should be guaranteed one possession. As the NFL’s offseason begins to move toward rule proposals and the March meetings at which changes if any are made, the most likely change (if a change happens) would consist of exactly what Costas has long proposed.

For the regular season, it stays as it is. For the postseason, both teams are guaranteed one possession (or, more technically, the opportunity to possess the ball). If the game remains tied after each team has had an opportunity to possess the ball, it becomes sudden death.

As a source with knowledge of the rule-making dynamics recently told PFT, the league doesn’t want gimmicks. It doesn’t want anything other than normal, usual football, with minimal differences between regular-season and postseason procedures.

The one-possession-each approach would be extremely simple on the surface. It also would unlock some intriguing strategic options.

Most obviously, if the Chiefs had scored seven points to start overtime and the Bills had responded with a touchdown, Buffalo would have had to choose between going for two to win (or lose) then and there, or to kick to the Chiefs, knowing that even a field goal would have ended the game.

At a deeper level, would a team be more willing to kick off and perhaps take the wind? With knowledge that there’s a guaranteed possession (and with the reality that the full field becomes four-down territory if the receiving team scores), kicking off to start overtime becomes a far more viable option than it currently is. (Maybe, then, there’s still hope for Marty Mornhinweg.)

A surprise onside kick to start overtime becomes more viable, too, since the kicking team knows it will still get the ball even if a short-field touchdown is scored. Or what if the team that scores a first-drive touchdown opts for a surprise onside kick? Recover it, and it’s game over.

Above all else, guaranteeing one possession each is fair. That’s all that should matter. The current approach isn’t. Guaranteeing one possession each is.

16 responses to “If NFL doesn’t tweak postseason OT now, will it ever?

  1. Why would they change it now? The Bengals showed perfectly well the current system works fine. You just have to play defense too.

  4. I don’t understand why they don’t make it simple. Play a 10 minute overtime period. No sudden death. Both teams are practically assured a possession. If tied after 10 minutes, the OT period just continues on with sudden death (playoffs), or if it’s the regular season then it’s a tie game.

  5. Why only in postseason. Both teams should be guaranteed to get the ball in the regular season as well.

  6. Is the system really broken? The Chiefs won the OT coin flip in two straight games this postseason — with two completely different results.

    The fact that Buffalo forgot how to play defense at the end of the fourth and in OT shouldn’t necessitate a rule change. By your logic, nothing much would change in that game with the rule change anyway. The Chiefs score, the Bills score (the “unstoppable” offenses would’ve both converted two-point conversions) and then the Chiefs score or kick a field goal to win.

    There’s three phases to the game — they all play a role in OT. That’s how it worked for the Bengals, anyway.

  7. The underlying problem of it switching to sudden death still remains. In the Bills-Chiefs game, what’s the reaction when KC gets a TD, Buffalo gets a TD, and KC kicks a FG to end it? The Bills didn’t get a chance to match that. Is it any more fair?

  8. I really think we are overthinking this. Why should teams even be guaranteed a possession? The new rule allows a team to go and win the game. JHC if a team is in the super bowl and they can’t stop another team, how is it that they deserve to be champions??

    At worst, I’d take the idea in the post season to play a defined extra period. That makes the most sense.

  9. I think if KC had scored after winning the OT toss in the AFCCG, there would have been a huge clamor to change the rule and it would have happened.

    That INT changed the narrative. They’ll probably stick w/ it. It’s not terrible, but it does seem a little weird when only one team touches the ball.

  10. Aww…my defense let me down
    Don’t like the OT rules? Find a way to win in regulation, then.

  11. Chiefs are hypocrites. The very rule they lost to New England to and cried wolf about! They loved it when it worked in their favor two years later!! Oh the irony

  12. They should also eliminate the overtime coin toss and tie it to the opening toss. As it stands, there is a distinct advantage in deferring on the opening toss. So my proposal would make it so the winner of the opening coin toss gets their choice on the first possession AND overtime, OR defer their choice to the second half only.

    If you sit back and think about this for a minute, there would be a lot more strategy involved AND less complaining about an overtime toss.

    Do you want the advantage that comes with deferring to the second half, or do you want the advantage that comes with choosing in overtime? If there even IS an overtime.

  13. I like the proposal that both teams get an opportunity to be on offense. I would prefer a 15 minute OT period during the regular season because I think a 10 minute period tends to favor the team that gets the ball first with a possible extra possession in a tied game as time runs out.

  14. The coin toss has a definite say into the outcome of OT situations where 2 teams made it to the playoffs with stellar offense and average defense. This alone, should be a reason to allow one possession for each team.

  15. They should also eliminate the overtime coin toss and tie it to the opening toss. As it stands, there is a distinct advantage in deferring on the opening toss. So my proposal would make it so the winner of the opening coin toss gets their choice on the first possession AND overtime, OR defer their choice to the second half only.

    If you sit back and think about this for a minute, there would be a lot more strategy involved AND less complaining about an overtime toss.

    Do you want the advantage that comes with deferring to the second half, or do you want the advantage that comes with choosing in overtime? If there even IS an overtime.

    THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST IDEAS I’VE EVER HEARD. Keep sudden death. The idea that the current format is “unfair” is weak and ridiculous. Life isn’t fair and football isn’t fair-why do you think the ball is oblong shaped? PLUS, you had 60 minutes of regulation of “fair”. ENOUGH ALREADY

  16. A team did already get “screwed” by losing the coin toss in Overtime of the Super Bowl…Falcons.

