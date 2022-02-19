James Bettcher joining Bengals as LBs coach

Getty Images

After the departure of Al Golden, the Bengals have found a new linebackers coach.

According to NFL Media, Cincinnati is hiring James Bettcher to fill the vacancy.

Bettcher was most recently a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers in 2021. He was the Giants defensive coordinator from 2018-2019, where he crossed paths with current Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Anarumo was New York’s defensive backs coach in 2018 before head coach Zac Taylor brought him to Cincinnati in 2019.

Bettcher was also the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator under Bruce Arians from 2015-2017. He was the team’s outside linebackers coach from 2013-2014 and held the same position with the Colts in 2012.

Golden departed the Bengals following Super Bowl LVI to become Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator.