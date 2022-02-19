Steelers hire Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach

Getty Images

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores may never become an NFL head coach again. However, he’s back in the league.

The Steelers have announced that Flores has been hired to be the team’s senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

It’s a stunning move. If any team was going to do it, however, it was the Steelers. The ownership group whose family name appears on the rule that was supposed to improve the hiring of minority head coaches. The team that pivoted from Russ Grimm to Mike Tomlin in 2007, and that has seen Tomlin become one of the best coaches in the NFL.

Good for the Steelers to make the offer. Good for Flores to accept it. He previously has said that, if he gets hired, he won’t be dismissing his case. He shouldn’t. The truth needs to come out, and Flores shouldn’t be shunned or otherwise victimized because of it.

Meanwhile, some of the teams Flores has sued may not be thrilled. Strong statements have been issued about the strong allegations Flores has made. It could make things awkward for team owner Art Rooney II, at times.

But that’s OK. Life is sometimes awkward. Doing the right thing is sometimes clunky. That doesn’t mean people shouldn’t do the right thing. Kudos to the Steelers for doing it.