The Brian Flores lawsuit will continue

Getty Images

Surprisingly, Brian Flores has an NFL job. Even though isn’t a head coach (and should be), he’ll work with the Steelers in 2022, serving as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

His landmark class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination will continue.

“We congratulate Coach Flores on his new position with the Steelers and thank Coach Tomlin and the organization for giving him this great opportunity,” attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and John Elefterakis said in a statement. “While Coach Flores is now focused on his new position, he will continue with his race discrimination class action so that real change can be made in the NFL.”

The existence of the lawsuit against the NFL, the Dolphins, Giants, Broncos, and (eventually) Texans should not disqualify Flores from employment with another team. Yes, he should be a head coach. It’s good that he hasn’t had the door completely slammed in his face.

And it’s smart, from the NFL’s perspective. While the situation is bad for the league, it becomes even worse if a qualified and accomplished coach gets the full and complete blackball treatment.