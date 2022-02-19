Vikings interviewing Chris Beatty for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is making progress on his search for an offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Media, Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty is interviewing for the position on Saturday.

Beatty, 48, made the jump from coaching in college to the NFL last year for Brandon Staley’s first staff in Los Angeles. His previous stop was a two-year stint as the receivers coach at Pitt. He’s also worked at Maryland, Virginia, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Vanderbilt since 2011

Rams assistant head coach/running backs coach Thomas Brown reportedly interviewed for Vikings offensive coordinator on Friday. Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips is also reportedly a candidate to become Minnesota’s OC.