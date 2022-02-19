Will the Broncos make a run at Aaron Rodgers?

February 19, 2022
It’s been widely assumed for nearly a year that if/when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers changes teams, he’ll do what Peyton Manning did a decade ago and land in Colorado, with the Broncos.

As we get closer and closer to resolving the Rodgers situation, at least for 2022, will the Broncos do it?

The team seems to be very sensitive to the perception of tampering with Rodgers, even though that didn’t bother the Buccaneers when they went all in for Tom Brady in 2020. The Broncos planned, as of last weekend, to sit down and figure out all potential options for the coming season.

If veteran tailback Melvin Gordon has a vote, he’d cast a ballot for Rodgers ’22.

“With that type of guy, you’ve got to do whatever to get him,” Gordon recently told Colin Cowherd. “It would change a lot of things over there in Denver.”

Whether the Broncos want Rodgers (and why wouldn’t they?), Rodgers has to want the Broncos. Does it really make sense to jump into a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr?

Rodgers should want to stay where he is, given that the Packers would once again own the NFC North. Then again, they’d be running the risk of finishing with the No. 1 seed for three straight seasons — and not once getting to the Super Bowl.

The Packers likely would resist trading Rodgers to another NFC contender, like the 49ers or the Buccaneers. Other AFC teams that make sense include the Steelers, Titans, and Colts.

The presence of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Denver gives the Broncos a built-in advantage.

27 responses to "Will the Broncos make a run at Aaron Rodgers?"

  1. This team is more than a QB away from being a contender. They’re also about to go through an ownership change so things could be very unstable for a while. Not to mention all the draft picks and players on their current roster they would most likely have to give up in return. The Donks would be better off hiring someone who can actually evaluate quarterbacks and try to develop one through the draft.

  3. They are a QB away, they have a good D, good RB’s and WR’s. The biggest issue is they’re in the toughest division in football. Makes simply getting to the playoffs a bigger struggle than going to a weaker division. The Brady Pats were great but the AFC East wasn’t exactly Murderer’s Row.

  4. When are they going to have a top tier pick to get a starting level QB? They can afford Rogers and probably Adams as well. Give up a starter player and three or four picks over two seasons. And why would an ownership change have anything to do with acquiring Rogers. If the new owner pulled it off they’d name a street after him

  5. Why not trade him. When it comes to talent without Rogers the cupboards are completely empty. TT will not sleep at the wheel this time.

  6. i agree..they are a QB away from any playoff position….now, the question is.. how does Rodgers feel about playing Mahomes,Hebert,and Carr 2 times each year..instead of any of the QB’s in the usually weak NFC NORTH…let’s see if accepts the challenge…

  7. Don’t take a second mortgage to buy Super Bowl tickets just yet, Denver fans. They’d still open the season as the worst team in the division.

  9. Again it comes down to, “who do you get to play QB if Rogers is gone?” Why trade him to a team that doesn’t bring at least a decent QB in return. Trading Rogers means at least a couple of years of rebuild for GB. If you HAVE to trade him, then you’ve got to get at least a decent QB back, or have a free agent already lined up. Unless you’re willing to take a boat load of draft picks and be bad for a couple of years, you do everything you can to keep him.

  10. The thinner air makes it easier to choke, he’d be better off with the Titans. The Colts celebrate participation, so that’s a good spot too.

  11. The NFC West is CLEARLY the toughest division in the NFL. Derek Carr and Herbert are not going to dethrone KC ever and Rodgers could easily make Denver and division contender. KC is beatable and I’d rather face them twice than Cincinnati or Baltimore twice a year

  12. I guess if they want to be a “one and done” go for it. Rodgers is a good regular season QB that pads his stats but does not have it anymore. I hope he stays with the packers and push their cap issues down the road until they realize they can’t get over the hump with him and have to totally rebuild. Why did they trade up to grab a project QB in the draft a couple of years ago? Rodgers shouldn’t have been MVP this year and will quickly decline in the next couple of years.

  13. I’d rather trade him than let him walk free after one year – but as teams like Miami have found out, a lot of draft picks doesn’t mean they’ll be good. Rodgers is great – 1st Round picks are about 60% hits.

  This team is more than a QB away from being a contender.
    So is Green Bay. We’ve all seen what they look like without Rodgers. Let’s not pretend he wouldn’t make Denver an immediate threat to KC. Especially with Avon going back too.

  16. Trade him for 3 1st round picks a pass rusher and Jerry Jeudy. See what you have in Love for a year. Next year when Tom Brady comes out of retirement he could be the missing piece to get the Packers to the Super Bowl. Rodgers has proven he can’t do it in the NFC how is he going to do it in the AFC in a division with Mahomes, Herbert, and Carr? Plus Josh Allen? Good luck.

  17. Broncos are in full blown rebuild mode from ground up. In which ARod specifically said he wasnt interested in.

  19. Okay, Rodgers can stay in GB, and they can rule the NFC north, while the other 3 teams in the division rebuild. Or GB could agree to trade Rodgers and rebuild with the rest of the division making it easier for the Packers to compete in the NFC North.

  boknowsvt says:
    February 19, 2022 at 10:57 am
    This team is more than a QB away from being a contender. They're also about to go through an ownership change so things could be very unstable for a while. Not to mention all the draft picks and players on their current roster they would most likely have to give up in return. The Donks would be better off hiring someone who can actually evaluate quarterbacks and try to develop one through the draft.
    The Broncos had the 5th ranked defense in the league. Their offenses let them down time and time again. Adding a great QB would put them into a whole new competitive category. What players do you think they’d have to give up? I guess you think the Packers would rather have more players that cost outside of rookie contract money vs draft picks when they are over the salary cap.

  21. I love this idiotic narrative that being in the North guarantees Rodgers a title. The Vikings split with them every year. Their recent dominance has nothing to do with the other qbs in the division. What a ridiculous argument.

  Christopher Allan says:

    The Broncos had the 5th ranked defense in the league.
    They also fired one of the best defensive minds in the NFL currently. And rightfully so as he may not be the same genius at head coaching.

    With Fangio gone expect some step backward in that unit.

  23. It’s just not going to happen. Rodgers knows what he has in Green Bay. Relationships with a really good coaching staff that now has added Tom Clements as the QB coach. Relationships with Mark Murphy, Russ Ball and especially Brian Gutenkuest have more than mended. He has a voice now in the personnel area. A voice which is being heard. The special team dumpster fire should now be put out by the hiring of Rich Bisaccia. It’s just not going to happen. He will retire someday as a Packer but that day is not today.

  24. Get what you can for this self-centered liar and send him packing at the first opportunity.

  25. Rodgers and Brady winner take all wrestling match to see which one of them gets to negotiate with the 49ers.

  26. It would and should be hugely expensive pick-wise. How much is a deep playoff run or possible SB worth? The Rams showed that those picks may not matter all that much if you play it smart. But for Green Bay– nobody coming there in free agency so those picks could be very useful.

  27. Anyone that thinks Denver is in rebuild mode and needs way more than just a QB are clearly super delusional and have not even looked at their roster.

    The Broncos were 3rd in points allowed, and a bunch of offensive weapons, but they’ve had a horrible coaching staff with a bottom tier QB play in previous years. They came into 2021 with a top 10 roster regarded by many football analytics. Why do you think George Paton (their GM, not John Elway…) decided to make major changes to the coaching staff?

