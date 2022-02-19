Will the Broncos make a run at Aaron Rodgers?

Getty Images

It’s been widely assumed for nearly a year that if/when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers changes teams, he’ll do what Peyton Manning did a decade ago and land in Colorado, with the Broncos.

As we get closer and closer to resolving the Rodgers situation, at least for 2022, will the Broncos do it?

The team seems to be very sensitive to the perception of tampering with Rodgers, even though that didn’t bother the Buccaneers when they went all in for Tom Brady in 2020. The Broncos planned, as of last weekend, to sit down and figure out all potential options for the coming season.

If veteran tailback Melvin Gordon has a vote, he’d cast a ballot for Rodgers ’22.

“With that type of guy, you’ve got to do whatever to get him,” Gordon recently told Colin Cowherd. “It would change a lot of things over there in Denver.”

Whether the Broncos want Rodgers (and why wouldn’t they?), Rodgers has to want the Broncos. Does it really make sense to jump into a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Derek Carr?

Rodgers should want to stay where he is, given that the Packers would once again own the NFC North. Then again, they’d be running the risk of finishing with the No. 1 seed for three straight seasons — and not once getting to the Super Bowl.

The Packers likely would resist trading Rodgers to another NFC contender, like the 49ers or the Buccaneers. Other AFC teams that make sense include the Steelers, Titans, and Colts.

The presence of former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in Denver gives the Broncos a built-in advantage.