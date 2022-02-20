A group of crypto enthusiasts wants to buy the Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos are for sale. Plenty of people would like to buy the team.

In one case, literally. Via MacKenzie Sigalos of CNBC, a group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts hopes to raise $4 billion to buy the team.

“We know it sounds a bit crazy, but it’s also a bit badass,” said Sean O’Brien, a lawyer who previously worked for Cisco. “The purpose essentially is to establish an infrastructure so that fans from all walks of life can be owners of the Denver Broncos.”

Here’s the biggest problem, which is never addressed in the article. One person must acquire control of the team by paying 30 percent of the purchase price. That person likewise needs to have the money to operate the team. Also, all other owners must be approved by the NFL. Unless the NFL fundamentally changes its ownership rules, the idea floated in this article can never happen.

Yes, the league reportedly may craft a one-time exception to allow a Black owner to acquire a controlling stake in the Broncos. But that’s a far cry from basically creating a publicly-held company with none of the safeguards that would apply to the issuance of stock that actually rises and falls in value.

So, basically, it’s not happening.