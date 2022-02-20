Future of Sunday Ticket remains very fluid

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2022, 9:48 AM EST
The NFL’s deal with DirecTV to broadcast the Sunday Ticket package expires after the 2022 season. At this point, the only semi-certainty is that the long-time relationship with DirecTV will end. Where the product goes continues to be an open question.

It started as a satellite service. It will become, as of 2023, a full-blown streaming service. Which means that one of the obvious streaming companies with the infrastructure to do it right will end up getting the contract.

Recent reports have suggested that the winning bidder could pay as much as $7.5 billion per year, three times the current DirecTV rate. We’ve been unable to nail down that number. It’s quite possible that, in the end, the league will have to choose between maximizing revenue and maximizing audience reach.

It’s also unclear whether the package will continue to consist of one option — buy it all, or buy none of it. There has been talk of a more flexible approach, with consumers able to buy packages tailored to a specific team or a specific weekend.

However it’s structured, it will be a streaming service, first and foremost. Although it seemed possible that the NFL would retain DirecTV as the satellite provider and sell the streaming rights to a tech company, it now appears (per a source with knowledge of the dynamics) that the league will sell the whole package to a tech company, which then may break off satellite rights to be sold only to consumers (typically, very rural) who lack access to the kind of Internet service needed for reliable streaming. That could be DirecTV, it could be Dish Network, it could be both, and it could be neither.

Regardless, Sunday Ticket will, as of 2023, fully enter the new reality of streaming-based TV consumption. And the NFL will make more and more money in the process.

Which is good, because the owners and the players share the revenue. So even if it allows the oligarchs to buy bigger superyachts, it also means more players will get more money for the risks they take and the sacrifices they make.

  1. Please someone else!!! I am sick of giving ATT so much of my hard-earned dollars to watch my team!!

  2. It’s not fair, but I’ll pay for my team’s package. They’re not in my market, but neither is anyone else, really. I know that there are other ways around this, but they’re as frustrating as big market prime time matchups or flavor of the month teams that get “game of the week” treatment. I think every NFC West team got at least one.

    I’ll complain, but other people will happily open their wallets. My friend who has been a Bills fan since the Jim Kelly era (remember: we are nobody’s market) would be first in line.

    Let us watch our teams. There are four other slots every week and they force feed us garbage on Thursday night so it’s only fair.

  4. I paid for St w superfan package every season I had Direct TV. once DTV went downhill and there were better options, I dropped it, and as such dropped ST.

    if buying ST standalone was an option, I’d shell our for it. so would everyone else.

  5. I stayed with DirecTV since 1994 primarily for Sunday Ticket and if they no longer offer it, I will likely go 100 % streaming. The equipment fees for their stone age DVR’s are ridiculous nut I was willing to put up with it to get my football fix.
    They have to know that losing Sunday Ticket will hurt their residential and commercial business.

  6. 20 percent of the population who doesn’t have good enough internet service to stream may not be enough to prevent the greed of the NFL from going to stream only but, please don’t think this we’ll forgive and forget.

