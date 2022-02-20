Source: Up to 155 players will announce Scouting Combine boycott on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on February 20, 2022, 8:17 PM EST
NFL Combine - Day 4
I may have picked a bad week to take a break from PFT Live and #PFTPM.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 155 players represented by 13 different agencies are prepared to announce on Monday a formal boycott of the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The NFL issued on Saturday an email regarding restrictions that will apply to this year’s Combine, due to the ongoing pandemic. The league intends to create a bubble environment, which will strictly limit the ability of players to interact with others.

There is great strength in numbers, and it’s great to see the players and agents coming together to push back against a process that thrives on pushing the buttons of young men who are wired to compete.

Hopefully, the effort prompts the kind of revisions that will get the players to choose to show up. If not, the Combine will proceed with nearly half of the 324 invited participants not participating.

29 responses to "Source: Up to 155 players will announce Scouting Combine boycott on Monday

  2. After a maskless Super Bowl how can the NFL pose restrictions on athletes not even employed by them.

  3. Wait wait. Mr Bubble advocate and whistle blower is now saying that he’s okay with people pushing back ?!

  6. So what exactly are the players upset about? Not being able to talk to each other? The NFLPA is constantly talking about player safety, so the NFL tries to set up the combine to help protect them from Covid, and the NFLPA is upset and the players are going to protest? Sound like a lot of them are afraid they’ll embarrass themselves. If they’re afraid they’ll hurt their draft stock, just don’t go – don’t blame it on the NFL, the league that’s about to make them millionaires.

  8. Hopefully the players stage a similar boycott during the preseason to lessen the NFL’s overbearing COVID restrictions.

  9. I understand their concerns, but this is a foolish maneuver. The players that actually show up and do well will have a huge advantage over the players that don’t show up. Don’t think for a moment that the NFL teams will downgrade players that don’t show up (esp players slated to be drafted in the middle and late rounds).

  10. Have they made clear the reasons? Until the reason is clear it’s hard to speculate. I’m sure a major reason is the fear of NFL prospect damage claims if they get Covid from the combine and can’t work out or prepare for the draft and lose draft position/income – you can blame the lawyers (of which I’m one).

  14. Only gonna hurt the small school players and all other possible late round picks. Also riddle me this. Would the players rather be poked around and questioned by 32 teams in one place or rather fly to up to 32 different cities to get the same things done to them???

  15. Chris Lemmo says:
    February 20, 2022 at 8:30 pm
    So what exactly are the players upset about? Not being able to talk to each other? The NFLPA is constantly talking about player safety, so the NFL tries to set up the combine to help protect them from Covid, and the NFLPA is upset and the players are going to protest? Sound like a lot of them are afraid they’ll embarrass themselves. If they’re afraid they’ll hurt their draft stock, just don’t go – don’t blame it on the NFL, the league that’s about to make them millionaires.

    ——

    People are over it. These young men are not at risk. They have better odds of dying traveling to the combine, than of dying of Covid.

  17. Firstly… If a GM needs the combine to determine whether the kid is draftable, then you need a new GM. Second, these comments about throwing your career away. Gimme a break. Whether Matt Corral runs the cone drill in 6.7 or 6.9 seconds will make zero difference in where he gets drafted. The combine is a joke.

  18. The jig is up. Truth out. Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins stood up against the machine(I see you Kyrie!)

  19. So they want to skip the combine huh? Who advises these guys? Maybe get some new representation because skipping the combine only hurts you.

    Teams would be much better off just watching film and listening to scouts.

    Combine just screws up these owners who don’t trust their scouting process and force their GMs to draft pretty boys.

    Good luck though.

  20. Another thing… If the combine was such an effective tool, there wouldn’t be a 50% (?) bust-rate of first round draft picks. The combine is a joke.

  21. I’m so confused, I have read on this site that mask and restrictions were the only thing that could possibly save us from this virus. Now it’s good that the people are pushing back?

  22. This might be a good thing; fewer workout warriors and more drafting by scouting.

  25. Combine is a joke.Just dump it, better off without it. If scouts cant figure it out from the hundreds of hours of game tape then new scouts are in order.

  26. Glad to hear we still have leaders within our youth! End the hypocrisy or don’t end the hypocrisy, the rest of the world is going to keep moving forward. To those that say this will hurt these young men and their draft stock; you know nothing of which you speak! Enough of this BS already.

  27. The boycott makes absolutely no sense. Once their drafted and playing, they are going to be playing with Covid restrictions anyways.
    Why ruin your chance of improving your draft stock ? Some GM’s may think they will be problems for their teams.

  28. Good for them! When will the hypocrisy stop? Maskless Super Bowl, but combine needs to be in a bubble. Typical liberal BS. If, you’re still scared, then stay in your basement. Life goes on.

  29. USFL is hiring, I’m sure. Also just means the player has to show even more at pro day and have the doctors check them out there.

