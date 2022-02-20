Source: Up to 155 players will announce Scouting Combine boycott on Monday

Getty Images

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, 155 players represented by 13 different agencies are prepared to announce on Monday a formal boycott of the 2022 Scouting Combine.

The NFL issued on Saturday an email regarding restrictions that will apply to this year’s Combine, due to the ongoing pandemic. The league intends to create a bubble environment, which will strictly limit the ability of players to interact with others.

There is great strength in numbers, and it’s great to see the players and agents coming together to push back against a process that thrives on pushing the buttons of young men who are wired to compete.

Hopefully, the effort prompts the kind of revisions that will get the players to choose to show up. If not, the Combine will proceed with nearly half of the 324 invited participants not participating.