The last eight teams to win the Super Bowl coin toss have lost

Getty Images

Here’s a nugget from Super Bowl LVI that is both completely irrelevant and yet strangely compelling.

The team that wins the opening coin toss has now lost eight Super Bowls in a row.

Said the great Al Michaels shortly before kickoff of last Sunday night”s game, after the Bengals won the toss and elected to defer: “The last seven teams to win the coin toss have lost the game. Just wanted to give you a head’s up . . . Don’t say we didn’t warn you.”

The Bengals, obviously, lost the game. Which runs the streak to eight in a row. The chances of that happening are 0.39 percent.

Of course, come next year it will be a 50-50 proposition. But if the team that wins the toss loses for the ninth straight time, the chances of that happening will be .19 percent.

Will the streak be broken? Tune in to Super Bowl LVII, only 51 weeks from now to find out.