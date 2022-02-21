Amon-Ra St. Brown: All I can do is prove rookie year wasn’t a fluke

Getty Images

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a strong close to his rookie season.

St. Brown caught 51 passes for 560 yards and five touchdowns over the team’s final six games, which he called the culmination of “a steady upward climb” after the fourth-round pick opened the year with 39 catches for 352 yards over 11 games. The hope in Detroit is that St. Brown can consistently produce at the level he reached at the end of the season and the wideout told Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com that he isn’t interested in hearing from those who think he can’t do that.

“I don’t really have anything to say about the people who may feel like my rookie season was a fluke,” St. Brown said. “All I can do is try to prove them wrong. For me, I’m not really worried about other people. I’m worried about myself, the team and what I know I can do.”

Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said that he wants to see the team add multiple wideouts to the fold this offseason, but new arrivals shouldn’t get in the way of St. Brown’s opportunity to show that he’s more than a one-hit wonder.