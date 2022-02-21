Antonio Brown complains about Tom Brady not throwing him the ball

Getty Images

Antonio Brown, who stormed off the field in a game against the Jets and said the team was attempting to force him to play through an injury, complained on Instagram today that Tom Brady didn’t throw him the ball in that game.

In an instagram post he later deleted, Brown posted that Brady told him he’d get the ball in that game against the Jets, but that Brady wasn’t throwing Brown the ball as much as he should have.

“Sent me out there after knowing I was hurt,” Brown wrote, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Tom said he would throw it if I came to play hurt. I came. He didn’t throw it. Imagine being hurt having to play through this and being lied to.”

But Brady did throw Brown five passes, of which he caught three, before Brown stripped off his jersey and shoulder pads and stormed off the field during the game. And it’s a bit odd for Brown to complain both that Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians pressured him to play through an injury, and that the Buccaneers weren’t giving him the ball enough.

Brown also posted an image of the MRI of his ankle, apparently to show he was injured. But no one disputes that Brown was injured; the only question is whether his injury was so severe that Arians shouldn’t have been telling him to play. And the MRI Brown posted was from October, which doesn’t say much about how healthy he was in January, when he walked out on the team.

The Buccaneers have released Brown and he is currently a free agent. It remains to be seen whether any team will give him a chance in 2022.