Colts re-sign Marvell Tell

Getty Images

The Colts announced a signing on Monday morning.

Cornerback Marvell Tell has re-signed with the team.

Tell was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and he appeared in 13 games during his rookie season. He started one game and saw action on special teams in addition to defense. Tell was credited with 26 tackles and a forced fumble that year.

He opted out of playing in 2020 due to COVID-19 and signed to the Colts’ practice squad after being waived off the roster at the end of the summer. Monday’s move will give him another shot at earning a spot on the active roster during the 2022 season.