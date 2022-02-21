Commanders announce hiring of Juan Castillo as TEs coach

Getty Images

The Commanders have officially named a replacement for their retired tight ends coach, Pete Hoener.

Washington has hired Juan Castillo to take over the role, the team announced on Monday.

Castillo was most recently the Bears’ offensive line coach for the last two seasons. Before that, he spent a year at Michigan as an offensive analyst. And he served as the Bills offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2017-2018.

Head coach Ron Rivera and Castillo worked together on the Eagles’ staff from 1999-2003, when Rivera was the linebackers coach and Castillo was the offensive line coach under head coach Andy Reid.

Hoener, 70, elected to retire after serving as Washington’s tight ends coach for the last two seasons. He also worked Rivera as the Panthers tight ends coach from 2011-2019.