Micah Parsons played through a knee injury last season

Micah Parsons had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history for a defender. Only COVID-19 stopped him from having a chance to set the NFL rookie record for sacks.

He won defensive rookie of the year unanimously, made All-Pro and finished second in defensive player of the year voting after 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits in 16 starts.

It became even more impressive when the Cowboys linebacker recently revealed he played last season with a knee injury.

Parsons downplayed his health all season, but finally admitted he hyperextended his knee in a joint training camp practice against the Rams on Aug. 7.

“It was at a point where I was like, ‘I’m in a position battle. I’m going against Jaylon (Smith). The first game is coming up soon,’” Smith said in an interview with Bleacher Report Live, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I was like, ‘This is the worst time for this to happen,’” Parsons said. “It’s something that just kept lingering. When you hyperextend something, it needs rest. But I was like, ‘I can’t take no rest.’ The whole season I kept rehabbing, rehabbing, rehabbing, so that way I could play in the games.”

Parsons made it through the year, but said he dealt with significant pain after games as the injury lingered all year. Parsons played 904 defensive snaps (84 percent).