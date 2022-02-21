Report: Joe Judge is expected to work with quarterbacks in New England

Getty Images

When Joe Judge returned to the Patriots coaching staff after being fired as the Giants head coach earlier this year, he was given the title of offensive assistant.

That title didn’t specify what area of the offense he’ll be working with in 2022, but it looks like he’ll be interacting with Mac Jones in his return to New England. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Judge is expected to work with the team’s quarterbacks.

Judge was the special teams coordinator for most of his time with the Patriots, but he added wide receivers coach to his duties for the 2019 season. He was hired by the Giants the next year, but got a pink slip after going 10-23 with the team.

Breer reports that Matt Patricia is also expected to be working with the offense for the Patriots this season. Patricia was the team’s defensive coordinator before a two-plus season run as the Lions head coach and is reportedly going to be assisting with the offensive line.