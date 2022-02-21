Report: Shaun Herock rejoining Raiders as personnel advisor

Getty Images

The Raiders are bringing back a familiar face to help out new General Manager Dave Ziegler.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Las Vegas is hiring Shaun Herock as a personnel advisor.

Herock worked for the Raiders from 2012-2018, mainly as the director of college scouting. But he was also the interim General Manager after the club fired Reggie McKenzie late in the 2018 season. Mike Mayock was hired to be the team’s next G.M. in late December.

Herock was not retained under Mayock and has been working for the Browns since 2019. He was a player personnel advisor that season and was promoted to national scout in 2020.

Before joining the Raiders in 2012, Herock worked for the Packers for 19 years — including 11 as the team’s assistant director of college scouting.