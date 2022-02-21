Saskatchewan cuts Paxton Lynch

Getty Images

Is Paxton Lynch’s football career finished?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders cut the former first-round NFL draft choice on Monday, 3DownNation.com reports.

The Riders kept him on their active roster or one-game injured list for 2021, allowing him to collect his full salary while adjusting to the Canadian Football League game. The team placed him on the suspended list for reasons unknown before the playoffs, and he remained there until Monday’s release.

Lynch made $65,000 in base salary, $3,600 in housing and a $200 per game active roster bonus for 2021.

As the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, he did not dress for a game.

Lynch, the 26th overall choice of the Broncos in 2016, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. He earned more than $8.8 million while playing five games, with four starts, in two seasons.

The Seahawks and Steelers cut him out of training camp in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Riders signed Jake Dolegala earlier this week to take Lynch’s roster spot.

Saskatchewan also released defensive lineman Tim Williams, who missed the 2021 season due to injury.