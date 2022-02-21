Saskatchewan cuts Paxton Lynch

Posted by Charean Williams on February 21, 2022, 5:16 PM EST
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
Is Paxton Lynch’s football career finished?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders cut the former first-round NFL draft choice on Monday, 3DownNation.com reports.

The Riders kept him on their active roster or one-game injured list for 2021, allowing him to collect his full salary while adjusting to the Canadian Football League game. The team placed him on the suspended list for reasons unknown before the playoffs, and he remained there until Monday’s release.

Lynch made $65,000 in base salary, $3,600 in housing and a $200 per game active roster bonus for 2021.

As the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, he did not dress for a game.

Lynch, the 26th overall choice of the Broncos in 2016, hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. He earned more than $8.8 million while playing five games, with four starts, in two seasons.

The Seahawks and Steelers cut him out of training camp in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

The Riders signed Jake Dolegala earlier this week to take Lynch’s roster spot.

Saskatchewan also released defensive lineman Tim Williams, who missed the 2021 season due to injury.

12 responses to “Saskatchewan cuts Paxton Lynch

  1. Paxton was the 26th overall choice of the Broncos in 2016 and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. Who would waste a first round pick on a QB that lasted one year in the league????

    Oh yeah, that quarterback genius John Elway! 🙄

  3. nytro says:
    February 21, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    Paxton was the 26th overall choice of the Broncos in 2016 and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2017. Who would waste a first round pick on a QB that lasted one year in the league????

    Oh yeah, that quarterback genius John Elway! 🙄

    —————————————————————————-

    Lynch was rated as a late first round pick or 2nd round pick prior to the draft. Of course it was a terrible pick by Elway, but don’t kid yourself that Lynch wouldn’t have been taken by someone within the next 10 picks or so if Elway hadn’t picked him.

  6. Jerry Jones was trying to trade up to get Paxton Lynch. Instead, he had to settle for…Dak Prescott.

    Talk about pure luck to lose out on lynch and hit a home run with the consolation prize.

    Of course, in the same draft, the Jets took LB Darron Lee at #1 and Christian Hackenberg at #2.
    Ugh.

  7. godkingskovald says:
    February 21, 2022 at 6:03 pm
    How is Elway still employed.

    ——————————
    I guess you’ve missed the news for the last year or so…he hasn’t been in a personnel role with the Broncos since the end of last season

  8. Paxton got released because you need to provide proof of vaccine to travel in Canada and he was unvaccinated. He was also jumped by North Texas qb Mason Fine during the year and wasn’t going to be moving up the depth chart.

  9. Isnhis career finished? Did it ever really start. Elway fail looms large over this one.

  10. Lynch made $65,000 in base salary, $3,600 in housing and a $200 per game active roster bonus for 2021.
    —–
    And we have a league full of guys that won’t suit up for less than 7-9 figures.

  11. What could have happened if this guy had proper coaching? Every QB that goes to Denver fails. When so many guys that are highly touted go to the same franchise and fail it may have to do with your QB coach if you even have one.

  12. Let’s also note how badly Jerruh wanted Lynch in that draft. Apparently was offering to trade up for him.

