Steelers “very open” to Stephon Tuitt returning in 2022

The Steelers played without veteran defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt in 2021, but they haven’t wiped him off their books for 2022.

Tuitt went on injured reserve ahead of the season opener because of a knee injury and never came off the list during the regular season. The injury came after a tough offseason for Tuitt as his brother was killed in a hit-and-run in June.

On Monday, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said at a press conference that the team is “very open” to having Tuitt back for next season. He had 246 tackles, 34.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and an interception in his first seven seasons with the team.

Tuitt is signed through 2022 and has a base salary of more than $9 million. His cap hit is over $13.975 after a restructuring last year pushed more of a cap hit into this season.