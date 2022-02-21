Texans announce full 2022 coaching staff

Getty Images

Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been wondering why his team can’t follow in the footsteps of the Bengals by making a dramatic turnaround in the standings next season and the team announced the full makeup of the coaching staff that will be helping him in that effort.

Smith was the defensive coordinator under David Culley last season and the team will not have anyone in that role this season. They hired defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, safeties coach Joe Danna, defensive assistant Dele Harding, and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson to go with the returning defensive assistant Ben Bolling, defensive assistant/nickels Ilir Emini, linebackers coach Miles Smith, and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

Pep Hamilton was bumped up from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. He’ll be joined by running backs coach Danny Barrett, tight ends coach Tim Berbenich, assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter, wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator Ben McDaniels, offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee, offensive assistant Robbie Picazo, offensive line coach George Warhop, and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Ted White.

Special teams coordinator Frank Ross and assistant special teams coach Frank Ross round out the staff in Houston.