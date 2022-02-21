The final version of Playmakers is showing up, everywhere but at my house

PublicAffairs

I’ve been waiting patiently for that George McFly moment, when Biff bumbles in the door with a box full of copies my new book, and I give a copy to my son and say something that is equal parts corny and aspirational. (Sorry you don’t get the reference, Myles.)

I’m still waiting.

Meanwhile, final versions of Playmakers are showing up everywhere. Specifically, media members on a carefully cultivated list (if you’re in the media and you didn’t get one, it was either an accidental oversight or a deliberate omission) have been getting final versions of the book. And I haven’t.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe was the first I noticed on Twitter. Which is more than fine, since he asked the Commissioner about the #Deflategate reporting contained in Playmakers that dusted off the seven-year-old controversy while further proving that the Patriots and Tom Brady were railroaded. Most recently, former PFT Live producer Rob “Stats” Guerrera has gotten his. Others presumably have. (If you tweet the image of it, I’ll gladly retweet with a sarcastic remark.)

If you want yours, here’s where to go to get one. The publisher increased the initial run by 9,000 copies to keep up with demand, and more could be coming soon. But there’s a chance that the orders will outpace supply, which means it may take a while to get yours if you wait too long.

Don’t wait. Buy it today. It’s out in only 22 days.