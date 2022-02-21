Vikings announce five assistants, including Wes Phillips, Matt Daniels

USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings announced the additions of five new coaches, making official the hirings of Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator and Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator.

Minnesota also hired Daronte Jones to coach the defensive backs, Ben Kotwica as assistant special teams coach and Mike Smith as outside linebackers coach/pass rush specialist.

Phillips, 43, spent the past three seasons with new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell with the Rams as the tight ends coach. Phillips added passing game coordinator duties in 2021.

Phillips began his NFL career in Dallas as the Cowboys’ quality control/offensive assistant coach from 2007-10 under his father, Wade Phillips.

Daniels was with the Rams in 2018-19 as assistant special teams coach before going to Dallas in the same role the past two seasons, following John Fassel.

Jones coached Minnesota’s defensive backs in 2020 before his hire as LSU’s defensive coordinator in 2021.

Kotwica spent seven seasons with the Jets, including five as assistant special teams coach. He was special teams coordinator with the Commanders from 2014-18 and with the Falcons in 2019-20.

Smith reunites with Mike Pettine in Minnesota. Smith worked as outside linebackers coach for the Packers the past three seasons, with Pettine there in 2019-20. Smith also has spent time with the Jets, Chiefs and Texas Tech.