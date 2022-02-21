When will the Dolphins, NFL face a class action from gamblers who legally bet on Miami in 2019?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 21, 2022, 10:20 AM EST
Nearly three weeks ago, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores dropped a bomb on the NFL by suing the league for racial discrimination in the hiring, compensation, and retention of Black coaches. The lawsuit included a separate allegation that Flores fell out of favor because he refused to go along with a plan to tank in 2019, ultimately refusing an offer from team owner Stephen Ross of $100,000 per loss.

Making the claim that Ross wanted to lose even more jarring is the fact that it allegedly happened at the dawn of the age of legalized sports wagering. As of 2019, roughly six states had legalized sports wagering programs. To the extent that the tanking plan worked, the Dolphins deliberately lost games that someone, somewhere bet hard-earned money they’d win.

For that reason, it’s hard not to imagine that the Dolphins and the NFL will eventually face a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all those gamblers who placed wagers on the Dolphins to win, either via the money line or with application of the point spread. The argument would be simple. The owner’s alleged desire to lose games taints the outcome of every loss, justifying a refund of all money wagered and lost.

It’s too early to know what Flores will say regarding the tanking plan in 2019. The available evidence suggests that he may have gone along with it through the Week Five bye. The Dolphins lost in Week One to the Ravens, 59-10. Then came a 43-0 loss to the Patriots, a 31-6 drubbing in Dallas, and a 30-10 loss to the Chargers.

During the bye, Flores announced that Josh Rosen would serve as the starting quarterback for the rest of the year. During a Week Six game against Washington, Flores replaced Rosen with Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Dolphins went from losing by a score of 17-3 to a final outcome of 17-16.

In hindsight, that could be the moment at which Flores decided to break from the tanking plan.

Immediately after the loss to Washington, Flores said Rosen remains the starter. The next day, Flores opened the door for Fitzpatrick to reclaim the job. Two days later, it was official — Rosen out, Fitzpatrick in.

After starting 0-7, the Dolphins went 5-4. Even without specific testimony from Flores as to whether tanking happened and if so when it ended, it looks like there was something happening. Indeed, some league insiders wondered in September whether it wasn’t a one-year tank or Tua but a two-year effort to land Trevor Lawrence.

Regardless, there’s a class action waiting to be filed. Frankly, I’m surprised it hasn’t been filed yet.

11 responses to “When will the Dolphins, NFL face a class action from gamblers who legally bet on Miami in 2019?

  4. Seriously? You as an attorney should be aware of the fact that in order to win a suit like that, there has to be some kind of proof, not just hearsay. So that begs the question, WHERE’S THE BEEF??”

  5. If one was stupid enough to bet on the Dolphins after they lost the first two games 59-10 and 43-0, then you deserve to lose your money.

  6. So the betters need to file a lawsuit against the Dolphins now? Because Flores SAYS he was told to tank? And the evidence for it, is that the team that traded away 3 of its best players, while starting a QB they traded a 2nd round pick for, started off 0-4? If they were tanking for a QB, why would they have traded a 2nd round pick for Rosen, who was one year removed from being a first round QB?

    And what about this year? Barely won their first game, and then strung together 7 straight losses, including losing to Vegas, Atlanta, and Jacksonville. But then I they started winning, putting together 7 straight wins against not one playoff team. And then got absolutely embarrassed by Tennessee.

    If I remember correctly, multiple weeks of your Weekly Power Rankings made comment to the fact that Miami wasn’t beating any notable teams during their win streak. But now that Flores got fired, NOW it was a super impressive win streak, and clear evidence of racism that he got fired.

    So let’s pretend your logic is logical, what do you think happened this season? Were they tanking again, before Flores shut it down again? Or is Flores maybe just not a good HC?

  8. This is a long time ago. But there was more than 1 variable in the QB. Remember they got rid of Tunsill 1 week before the season started; and the gamblers knew that. And then we had Michael Deiter and Jesse Davis as Starters at LT; and Julien Davenport and JMarcus Webb. We had a new starting LT every week.

  9. Interesting. Flores started Rosen during the games he wanted to lose, and started Fitz the games he wanted to win. If Flores announced the starting QB before the game, than the bettors knew what team they were getting and should have bet accordingly, right?

  10. The NFL owes gamblers NOTHING.

    Nobody forced these gamblers to bet on football games. Plus, the money “contract” is between the gambler and the oddsmaker only.

  11. I do remember alot of the commentary on the league network back then concerning “Tank 4 Tua”. And no one blinked then.

    I also remember the spreads and over/unders reflected what I as a Phin fan seen that year.

    Fitzpatrick won a few games with his lucky wand. Nothing more, nothing less.

