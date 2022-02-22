Aaron Rodgers says he’s had honest, positive conversations with Packers’ brass

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 22, 2022, 1:52 PM EST
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t saying what his future in football is, but he is saying his relationship with the Packers has improved.

Rodgers said today on the Pat McAfee Show that he isn’t going to break any news about his playing career, but that he does feel good about his relationships with coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Executive V.P. Russ Ball after meetings with them following the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers.

“The meetings were much different than they’ve been in the past, in a positive way,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he appreciated the honesty he got from the Packers’ brass. Last offseason, Rodgers indicated that he had a fractured relationship with the Packers’ decision makers.

And Rodgers also said the Packers made a great move by hiring Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach, suggesting that if he does stay in Green Bay, he’d be pleased with the guy running the quarterback meetings.

Still, until Rodgers says he’s returning to Green Bay, no one knows if he’s returning to Green Bay. And Rodgers hasn’t said that yet.

18 responses to “Aaron Rodgers says he’s had honest, positive conversations with Packers’ brass

  2. More honest meetings in store for our hero? Tune in next week, on “As The Season Turns”

  3. Too bad the brass is so afraid to realize you got a guy who cares more about his passer rating then winning. I agree totally with Cowherd who said Rodgers is all about the passer rating and goes into a shell in playoff games worried the better teams he is facing will intercept him so he plays cautiously and not with abandon pulling out all stops to win aka Manning/Brady.
    Rodgers only threw the ball once to someone not names Adams. That is b and s.
    He is so afraid to fail that Adams is his outlet guy and the only one he trusts.
    This guy is an egomaniac

  6. “The meetings were much different than they’ve been in the past, in a positive way,” Rodgers said.
    ____
    I did not think it possible that a butt could be kissed more than the packers did with rodgets last summer but I guess the packers found a way to reach new levels of butt kissing. There can’t be any pride remaining in that office.

  8. ^^^Those who say do not know.

    Those who know do not say.

    SofaGMs here driven by envy, not analytical thinking.

  9. If the Packers’ “brass” are satisfied having a great regular season record and flaming out in the postseason then Aaron is definitely their guy….

  10. singularitynow says:
    February 22, 2022 at 2:00 pm
    He’s seeing what they do with Davante. Period.

    Davante is seeing what Rodgers decides first. Not sure how Davante signs a long term deal, knowing that if Rodgers comes back it’s most likely one more season.

  12. ImaPayne says:
    Rodgers only threw the ball once to someone not names Adams.

    —————————-

    Did you watch the game or just listen to a bunch of stuff about it? That’s an honest question.
    I’m not arguing that he didn’t zero in on Adams too much, I think that’s clear.
    But he completed nine passes to Aaron Jones and one each to Lazard and Lewis. Nine completions to Adams.

  14. Yep. Got that annoying woman out of his life. Now he can really focus on football now. She took up too much time and wanted attention every once in a while. Rodgers doesn’t understand how married guys do it.

  16. There can’t be any pride remaining in that office.
    >>>><<<<<
    Actually, pride remains a staple at 1265 Lombardi Ave. Kind of hard to ignore the 4 nice, shiny Lombardi's that adorn entry into that facility.

  17. Wonder what Lombardi would say if he could see what a drama-infused soap opera the Pack have become?

  18. After all of the flash-alert, breaking news stories of the past couple of days, it’s impossible to deny that… basically, nothing has changed.

