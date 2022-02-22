Aaron Rodgers says he’s had honest, positive conversations with Packers’ brass

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t saying what his future in football is, but he is saying his relationship with the Packers has improved.

Rodgers said today on the Pat McAfee Show that he isn’t going to break any news about his playing career, but that he does feel good about his relationships with coach Matt LaFleur, General Manager Brian Gutekunst and Executive V.P. Russ Ball after meetings with them following the Packers’ playoff loss to the 49ers.

“The meetings were much different than they’ve been in the past, in a positive way,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said he appreciated the honesty he got from the Packers’ brass. Last offseason, Rodgers indicated that he had a fractured relationship with the Packers’ decision makers.

And Rodgers also said the Packers made a great move by hiring Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach, suggesting that if he does stay in Green Bay, he’d be pleased with the guy running the quarterback meetings.

Still, until Rodgers says he’s returning to Green Bay, no one knows if he’s returning to Green Bay. And Rodgers hasn’t said that yet.