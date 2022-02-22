Bears sign Noah Dawkins

Getty Images

The Bears have added some depth at linebacker for their offseason roster.

Chicago announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Noah Dawkins.

Dawkins entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of The Citadel in 2019, originally signing with the Bengals. The Buccaneers signed him off of Cincinnati’s practice squad during that season and he played 10 games for Tampa Bay as a rookie.

The Bucs waived him in 2020 and Dawkins landed with the Jets. He appeared in seven games for New York over the last two seasons, spending much of the 2021 season on the practice squad.

Dawkins has mainly played special teams in his young career. He’s appeared in 17 games and made three total tackles.