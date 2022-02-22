Bengals announce hiring of James Bettcher, Charles Burks

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a few changes to their coaching staff on Tuesday.

As reported over the weekend, former Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher is the team’s new linebackers coach. He replaces Al Golden, who is taking the defensive coordinator job at Notre Dame.

Bettcher was the Giants defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019 and spent last season as senior defensive assistant for the 49ers. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was on the Giants staff in 2018.

The Bengals also announced the hiring of cornerbacks coach Charles Burks and assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier . Burks held the same position on the Dolphins staff the last two seasons and joined the team as a coaching assistant in 2019.

Frazier was the offensive line coach at the University of Wyoming last season. He worked under Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack with the Jets in 2019 and 2020.

In addition to the new hires, the Bengals also promoted Jordan Kovacs to assistant linebackers coach. He was the defensive quality control coach for the last three seasons.