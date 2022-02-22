Betting odds shift amid talk that Kyler Murray could leave the Cardinals

Getty Images

The betting odds still suggest that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is likely to remain in Arizona for the 2022 season. But the odds also suggest that’s no sure thing.

Via Yahoo Sports, Murray is now listed at -500 odds to be the Cardinals’ Week One starter. That’s down from -2000 a few weeks ago, after more than 80 percent of bettors have put their money on some other quarterback starting Week One for the Cardinals.

Murray raised plenty of eyebrows two weeks ago when he removed references to the Cardinals from his social media. His agent declined to explain what motivated the move, and when Murray finally spoke about it, he didn’t do much to clarify what’s going on.

For their part, the Cardinals say they’re still high on Murray, but someone is feeding reporters anonymous quotes suggesting that the team thinks he needs to do a better job of conducting himself like a franchise quarterback.

Murray is heading into the fourth year of his rookie contract, and it’s hard to believe the Cardinals won’t pick up the fifth-year option as well. But the longer Murray goes without stating definitively that he wants to return, the more talk there will be that his future is elsewhere.