Brian Flores willing to share evidence with NFL for Stephen Ross tanking investigation

Getty Images

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is willing to aid in the NFL’s investigation into whether Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores a bonus to lose games.

In an interview slated to air on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Flores’ attorney, Doug Wigdor, said Flores and his legal team “definitely have corroborating evidence” to prove Flores’ claims about Ross. And Wigdor said that evidence will be shared with the NFL, separate and apart from Flores’ lawsuit.

“We definitely would share it with them,” Wigdor said, according to a transcript provided by HBO.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has vowed that the NFL will investigate whether Ross encouraged deliberate tanking. If the evidence is strong, Ross could be forced to sell the Dolphins.