Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is willing to aid in the NFL’s investigation into whether Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered Flores a bonus to lose games.

In an interview slated to air on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Flores’ attorney, Doug Wigdor, said Flores and his legal team “definitely have corroborating evidence” to prove Flores’ claims about Ross. And Wigdor said that evidence will be shared with the NFL, separate and apart from Flores’ lawsuit.

“We definitely would share it with them,” Wigdor said, according to a transcript provided by HBO.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has vowed that the NFL will investigate whether Ross encouraged deliberate tanking. If the evidence is strong, Ross could be forced to sell the Dolphins.

14 responses to “Brian Flores willing to share evidence with NFL for Stephen Ross tanking investigation

  1. What will the usual suspects say when his legal representation produces corroborating evidence?

  5. One situation really has little to do with the other. One accusation can be true without the other being true.

  6. This just makes me more skeptical about Flores! If his evidence was any good why wouldn’t he just give it to the NFL to begin with. Why would it need to be a process? This is probably going to turn into Steven Ross told a joke and Flores is trying to say he was given a offer.
    Still not good for Ross, but does Flores really want to turn that into something it isn’t because he got himself fired. Keep in mind his own GM an African American supported his firing. Ross is a terrible owner but forcing him to sell a team without an actual offense is wrong. Cancel culture won’t stop at coming for white guy,in the end it comes for everyone.

  8. Ruh-roh Stephen. If true he’d be better to sell now to maximize profit because if it’s a forced sale the valuation drops.

  9. Flores will be punished as well if the allegations are true, unless he maintains ignorance of the Sports Bribery Act. He should have reported it at the time, unless he did to his attorney who either gave him bad advice on not going to law enforcement/NFL security or wanted to use the allegations as a form of employment blackmail, which doesnt work with owners.

  11. Steelers play at Miami this year.

    Maybe Dolphins should bring back that old water “tank” for this game.

  12. “forced to sell the Dolphins.”
    ————————

    Just stop inflating this into some earth-shattering news. Many teams have done this – ie 76ers “The Process”.

    The other 31 owners are not stupid to push for this, otherwise any little “controversy” and they could be the next victim. And real fans don’t care, because there’s nothing worst than a team stuck in mediocrity. Not bad enough for a Top 5 pick and not good enough to win a playoff game.

  13. All he needs is one witness, but that still won’t be enough for some of the more “enlightened” PFT readers.

