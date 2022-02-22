Broncos add Andrew Carter to coaching staff

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has added another coach to his first staff in Denver.

The Broncos announced that they have hired Andrew Carter as a defensive quality control coach. It is Carter’s first NFL coaching role.

Carter spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at the University of Kansas. He was set to become the defensive line coach at the University of Tennessee-Martin, but will pass on that opportunity to join the Broncos.

Carter played college football at Nicholls State and coached at the high school level before working at Eastern Illinois and Hampton University.

He joins a defensive staff headed up by coordinator Ejiro Evero and will also get a chance to learn from senior defensive assistant Dom Capers as he experiences life in the professional ranks.