Cardinals expect Rondale Moore’s route tree to grow this year

The Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray appear to have some things to sort out heading into the 2022 season and the results of those conversations will have a lot to do with how the offense looks in Arizona.

It won’t be the only thing impacting the unit, however. There’s also work that wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson says is in store for 2021 second-round pick Rondale Moore.

Moore caught 54 passes for 435 yards and a touchdown while playing a limited package of plays during his rookie season and Jefferson said the team plans to put more on his plate as he heads into his second year in the offense.

“That’s one of things Rondale and I have discussed, growing his route tree, being able to put him outside a little bit more,” Jefferson said, via the team’s website. “His route tree will grow leaps and bounds this year.”

A.J. Green and Christian Kirk are both headed for free agency, which leaves Moore alongside DeAndre Hopkins as the top wideouts under contract in Arizona for next season. If that remains the case, Moore will likely be asked to do a lot more this year than he was a rookie.