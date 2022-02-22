Chiefs promote Donald D’Alesio to safeties coach

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made a coaching move, elevating one of their own.

Kansas City announced on Tuesday that Donald D’Alesio has been promoted to safeties coach.

D’Alesio joined the Chiefs staff in 2021 as a defensive assistant. He was previously a defensive analyst at LSU in the 2020 season.

Before that, D’Alesio coached for his alma mater of Youngstown State where he played as a defensive back from 2010-2014. He went from a defensive quality control coach to the team’s defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2019.

The Chiefs had to shuffle their defensive secondary staff after former secondary/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison departed the franchise to become the Dolphins’ cornerbacks coach/pass game specialist. Dave Merritt remains with the franchise as its defensive backs coach.