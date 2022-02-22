J.C. Jackson: If Patriots tag me, I’ll go out there and play

Getty Images

Tuesday is the first day that teams can use franchise tags on impending free agents and one player who is seen as a candidate to get tagged is Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Jackson has developed into a strong starter since joining the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and made his first Pro Bowl after starting every game for New England last season. He’s had 17 interceptions over the last two seasons and he led the league with 23 passes defensed in 2021.

A franchise tag for cornerbacks would run about $17 million and Jackson told Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com that he hasn’t had any discussions about a longer deal with the Patriots at this point. He said that he’s open to anything as an offseason that will end with him getting a big raise one way or another.

“I love the game,” Jackson said. “If they tag me, I’m gonna go out there and play. . . . Whatever happens happens. I’m taking it day by day. But it’s time for me to get paid. It’s time to get Mr. INT paid.”

Jackson’s former teammate Stephon Gilmore, who was traded to the Panthers during the 2021 season, joins Jackson, Carlton Davis, Casey Hayward, Darious Williams, Steven Nelson, and Charvarius Ward on the list of corners who could hit the open market this offseason.