Jack Cichy announces retirement

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers linebacker Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the NFL.

He last played in the league in 2020.

Cichy battled through injuries every season after the Bucs made him a sixth-round choice in 2018. He ended up playing 16 games in three years. Cichy also played in two postseason games in the 2020 Super

Bowl championship season.

“The time to say that my playing career has come to an end has finally come,” Cichy wrote on social media. “I gave this game everything I had and I can walk away satisfied with that fact. There will always be what ifs, but I wouldn’t change a thing. The injuries, surgeries and adversity I faced and conquered have made me who I am today. Would not recommend five consecutive season-enders, however.”

Cichy ends his career with seven defensive snaps and 274 special teams snaps played.