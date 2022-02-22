Jarvis Landry: I came back to play too early and stayed hurt the entire season

Getty Images

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has been a key piece to the team’s offense since Cleveland acquired him from Miami in 2018.

But now it seems like Landry could be on his way out of Northeast Ohio. And while Landry didn’t speak to the media during the back half of the season, he posted a string of tweets sharing his thoughts on his situation with the Browns on Tuesday morning.

Landry, who caught 52 passes for 570 yards with two touchdowns in 12 games, said he was playing through more injuries than those that were publicly revealed.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt Week Two with a high-grade MCL sprain, partial quad tear, and bone bruise,” Landry said on Twitter. “Then came back way [too] early and ended up staying hurt the entire season. You never heard me mention anything about it.”

At that time, the Browns listed Landry with a knee issue on the injury report, but did not mention the quad.

Landry added his “media availably didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games… a strategic plan was set in place to be followed.”

As for the future, Landry said, “I have put the ball in [the Browns’] court by telling them I would like to stay, but if not I’m confident enough in myself to be a better, healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

Entering the last year of a five-year, $75.5 million contract he signed with the Browns upon being traded to them in 2018, Landry is a candidate to be released before the start of the new league year in March. Landry does not have any more guaranteed money on his deal and carries a cap number of $16.4 million. Releasing him would save $14.9 million against the cap and cost only $1.5 million in dead money for 2022.

Landry finished his string of tweets by saying he’d never missed a game before 2021 (however, he was out with COVID-19 in Week 16 of 2020) and that he gave “EVERYTHING.”

In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry has caught 288 passes for 3,560 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019.

Landry began his career with the Dolphins, catching 400 passes for 4,038 yards with 22 TDs in 64 games from 2014-2017.