Jayron Kearse: Getting Dan Quinn back was a huge win

When the 2021 regular season was coming to a close, it looked like Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was likely to land one of the several head coaching vacancies in January.

Of course, that didn’t end up being the case. After helping improve the Cowboys defense to competency in 2021, Quinn signed a multi-year extension to stick with the franchise.

In an interview with Shan and RJ of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse noted the significance of keeping the continuity with Quinn for 2022.

“Getting Dan Quinn back was a huge win,” Kearse said. “And it was much needed just to try your best to keep this group together, because the strides we made in Year One, it can give us a lot of upside going into Year Two with guys being together.”

Kearse signed with the Cowboys last March and had his most productive season with the franchise. He appeared in 16 games with 15 starts, recording 101 tackles, 10 passes defensed, two interceptions, and a sack.

Dallas went from 28th in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed in 2020 to seventh in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed in 2021.