Justin Outten on Drew Lock: Want to see how he fits in this system and go from there

Getty Images

Drew Lock closed out the 2021 season as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, but there aren’t many people who think he’ll be the choice for that job in 2022.

Lock’s had multiple chances to lock up the job since joining the team as a 2019 second-round pick without doing so and that’s led to assumptions that the team will find someone else to run the offense for new head coach Nathaniel Hackett and offensive coordinator Justin Outten. For now, though, Lock is one of two quarterbacks under contract for next season and that means Outten fielded questions about him at a Tuesday press conference.

“He’s got a powerful arm, he’s done a really good job as far as using his legs as far as being an athlete . . . I want to see how he fits in this system a little more when he gets the playbook under him and we’ll go from there,” Outten said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

The amount of time Lock gets to show what he can do in the team’s new offensive scheme will likely be determined by the other moves they make heading into their offseason program. It would be a surprise if he’s still in the No. 1 spot on the depth chart by that point in the year, but he’ll get plenty of reps if the team does move forward without a clearer choice for the top job.