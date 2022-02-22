Lions see “vast room for improvement” for Tracy Walker

Getty Images

The Lions’ decision to change coaches for the 2021 season worked out well for safety Tracy Walker.

Walker lost his starting job with Matt Patricia at the helm in 2020, but he returned to the first team during Dan Campbell’s first season and produced 108 tackles, a sack, and an interception for the NFC North club. That was the final year of the 2018 third-rounder’s rookie deal and secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant said that he thinks there’s even better things to come for Walker in 2022 and beyond.

“Both him and I believe, for as good as his year was, there is vast room for improvement,” Pleasant said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And I think collectively, if we get a chance to maybe work together again in the future, maybe you guys can see the same progression that maybe you’ve seen over the past year.”

Birkett reports that Walker is unlikely to get a franchise tag, so he and the Lions will have to work out another deal in order to continue their working relationship.