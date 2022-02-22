Mitchell Trubisky: I’m in a confident space right now

Getty Images

After spending a year as the Bills’ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is once again set to hit the open market.

This time, he may end up as a starter.

Trubisky is an obvious candidate to follow the path from the Bills to the Giants, where he’d potentially replace Daniel Jones as the team’s starter. Head coach Brian Daboll and General Manager Joe Schoen are familiar with him from the 2021 season.

But with the quarterback carousel soon to start spinning, there are several locations where Trubisky could land. And he seems to be in a solid position to compete.

“I’m in a confident space right now,” Trubisky said recently, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

After starting 50 games for the Bears from 2017-2020, Trubisky was mainly used in mop-up duty for the 2021 Bills. The No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 draft, Trubisky completed 6-of-8 passes for 75 yards with an interception, while also rushing for 24 yards and a touchdown.

But after backing up quarterback Josh Allen on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, Trubisky has a chance to restart his career.

“Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes,” Trubisky said. “After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what’s possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking.”

To that end, Trubisky added that you can’t be afraid to make mistakes when playing QB.

“When guys are playing free, you can be at your best,” Trubisky said. “I wanted to learn how [the Bills] helped Josh, and I saw that firsthand.”

With names like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson floating about, Trubisky isn’t going to be the most desirable quarterback on the market this offseason. But whatever team brings in Trubisky could end up with a long-term solution if Trubisky can implement what he learned with Buffalo.