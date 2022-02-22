Report: Browns have not yet asked Jarvis Landry to restructure contract

Getty Images

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry created a bit of a stir with his series of tweets on Tuesday morning addressing his 2021 season and potential future with Cleveland.

While Landry’s lack of guaranteed money in 2022 makes him a candidate to be released, it appears no decision has been finalized from the Browns’ standpoint.

According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns have not yet asked Landry to restructure his deal. Ulrich also reports that the Browns and Landry’s representation are slated to meet at the Scouting Combine to discuss Landry’s contract.

Landry is entering the final season of a five-year, $75.5 million deal he signed upon being traded to Cleveland in 2018. Landry carries a $16.4 million cap number. But the Browns would save $14.9 million against the cap if they were to release him. They’d have $1.5 million in dead cap money if they chose that route.

In 12 games, Landry caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of touchdowns in 2021. Though Landry was playing through a few injuries, that kind of production suggests that Landry would have to be on a reduced salary to return to the Browns for 2022.

In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry has 288 receptions for 3,560 yards with 15 touchdowns.