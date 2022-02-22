Report: Packers, Davante Adams have not discussed contract since end of season

Getty Images

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made it clear during his appearance on Tuesday’s Pat McAfee Show that he wasn’t ready to announce any decision about his future with the Packers.

But he did mention a receiver whose future with Green Bay is also in question for 2022 and beyond.

Slated to become a free agent next month, Davante Adams is a clear candidate for the franchise tag. And if the Packers want to keep Adams in the fold — whether Rodgers is with Green Bay or not — they may have to use it.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers and Adams have not had any discussions on a new contract since the season ended.

But given that the Scouting Combine will bring teams and agents together in Indianapolis next week, that could change soon.

Should the Packers use the franchise tag on Adams, it would net the receiver a deal likely around $19 million for the 2022 season. With the franchise tag window opening on Tuesday, Green Bay has until March 8 to decide whether or not to use it.

Widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the league, Adams set career highs with 123 receptions and 1,553 yards in 2021. He also had 11 touchdown catches. Adams was named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Adams just finished his eighth year in the league, all with Green Bay.