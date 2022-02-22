Getty Images

The Saints used four kickers last season after Wil Lutz went on injured reserve before the season. Lutz is expected to return this season after missing all 17 games last season following core muscle surgery.

The kicker who finished the season with the Saints won’t return.

The Saints cut Brett Maher on Tuesday.

Maher played eight games and went 16-of-18 on field goals and 10-of-12 on PATs. The Saints missed five field goals and seven extra points in 2021.

Maher originally joined the Saints in August, but they released him off their injured reserve list 11 days later. He was 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points in 29 games for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019, his only other NFL experience.