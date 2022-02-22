Sean McVay: If you’re looking for a great leader, Raheem Morris is your guy

Getty Images

The head coaching carousel has quit spinning for this year and the Rams find themselves replacing one of Sean McVay’s assistant coaches after winning the Super Bowl.

Offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell left for the top job with the Vikings, but defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be returning after interviewing for teams during the postseason. Morris has head coaching experience from a three-year stint in Tampa and an interim stint with the Falcons in 2020, which may be why McVay said Morris is “at his calmest and clearest” during the most pressure-filled moments of games.

That’s one of the reasons why McVay thinks that teams should be interested in hiring Morris for another shot as a head coach.

“I just think it speaks for itself,” McVay said, via Albert Breer of SI.com. “I mean, if you’re looking for a great leader, a great motivator, a great person to be able to inspire and be able to help guys reach their highest potential, bring people together, who also has a great feel for the schematics of the game, Raheem Morris is your guy.”

The Rams’ defensive effort to close out the Super Bowl should be another plus for Morris during his next turn in the interview chair, although he may not have to move anywhere to become a head coach in the event McVay’s flirtation with life away from coaching progresses into an actual change in employment after next season.