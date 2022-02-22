Steelers haven’t made a call on Devin Bush’s fifth-year option

Posted by Josh Alper on February 22, 2022, 8:35 AM EST
The Steelers have a decision to make about linebacker Devin Bush this offseason.

Bush was the 10th overall pick of the 2019 draft and that means the team has a call to make about exercising their fifth-year option on his contract. Doing so would guarantee Bush a salary approaching $11 million for the 2023 season.

On Monday, Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said that the team has not made a call yet. Bush tore his ACL in 2020 and didn’t play at a particularly high level upon returning to action in 2021, which creates doubt about the option getting picked up even as Colbert expressed optimism about what the future holds for him.

“I know Devin can play better because he has played better,” Bush said, via Bob Labriola of the team’s website.

Bush started 14 games last season and had 70 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

8 responses to "Steelers haven't made a call on Devin Bush's fifth-year option

  1. Hopefully Flores can turn him around but as of right now he has shown absolutely nothing to warrant the trade up to get him. Get it together or kick rocks

  3. Already have $22M in dead cap space thanks mostly to Ben, whatever they do for Devin they probably can’t get it on the books this year.

  4. Another of the Colbert linebacker BUSTS. Brutal.

    Good thing Watt is fixated on sacks, though. Worst run D in the NFL.

  5. because of Bush’s size limitations he needs a good DL in front of him to succeed and in 2021 2 out of 3 Steelers DL starters were out for the entire year (Alualu went out in game 2). Alualu should be ready to go in 2022 at NT which helps drastically. If Tuitt comes back that is another huge improvement. Loudermilk will be past his rookie year and should improve as well. Heyward is a beast and if he remains healthy will anchor the line again.

  6. steelers are going to be an interesting team to watch next year… not necessarily good…but interesting.

  7. This had a bad ending from the start. What happened, they spent 3 picks to jump the Bengals on a linebacker who doesn’t rush the passer because they thought the Bengals where going to draft him. Trying to keep another team from getting a player is doomed to failure. The Bengals war room laughed their butts off because they were taking Jonah Williams the whole time.

  8. stillers1963 says:
    February 22, 2022 at 10:12 am
    because of Bush’s size limitations he needs a good DL in front of him to succeed and in 2021 2 out of 3 Steelers DL starters were out for the entire year (Alualu went out in game 2). Alualu should be ready to go in 2022 at NT which helps drastically. If Tuitt comes back that is another huge improvement. Loudermilk will be past his rookie year and should improve as well. Heyward is a beast and if he remains healthy will anchor the line again.

    Umm, your entire defensive front is in its mid 30s. You say this as if it’s a good thing.

    You have no QB. You’re rebuilding. Good grief. Trade or cut bait.

